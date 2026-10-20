You earn up to ₹25,000? EPFO urges employees to enrol in EPF through employers to secure social security benefits

EPFO has urged employees earning up to 25,000 a month to check their eligibility for Employees’ Provident Fund enrolment through employers. Know the potential EPF savings, pension and life insurance benefits, revised wage ceiling and steps workers should take.

Shivam Shukla
Published20 Oct 2026, 01:48 PM IST
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EPFO has urged employees earning up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 a month to check their eligibility for EPF enrolment through employers. The initiative aims to expand social security coverage, including provident fund savings, pension benefits and life insurance coverage of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh, subject to applicable rules. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
EPFO has urged employees earning up to ₹25,000 a month to check their eligibility for EPF enrolment through employers. The initiative aims to expand social security coverage, including provident fund savings, pension benefits and life insurance coverage of up to ₹7 lakh, subject to applicable rules. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged workers earning up to 25,000 per month to enrol in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) through their employers.

The statutory body, which functions under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, stressed the importance of social security coverage. It said enrolment can help secure pension benefits, life insurance cover of up to 7 lakh, provident fund benefits and wider social security protection.

In a post on X on October 19, 2026, EPFO encouraged eligible employees to make sure they are covered. EPF is a scheme that helps employees build retirement savings through regular contributions from both employees and employers, subject to the applicable rules.

The initiative aims to expand social security coverage to more workers. Employees who are eligible but not enrolled can check their status with their employers and seek clarity on the applicable EPF rules.

Also Read | EPFO: How to check status, passbook on official portal, Umang app—Stepwise guide

The new wage ceiling is effective from 17.09.2026, as detailed in the tweet; the primary aim, hence, is to encourage and spread awareness of the importance of EPFO, with special emphasis on helping individuals earning up to 25,000.

What did EPFO say in its latest post?

The EPFO shared the following message on its official X account:

क्या आपका मासिक वेतन 25,000 तक है? आज ही अपनी सामाजिक सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करें! अपने नियोक्ता के माध्यम से कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि में नामांकन कराएँ। #ExpandingSocialSecurity #EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa

English translation:

“Is your monthly salary up to 25,000? Ensure your social security today! Enrol in the Employees’ Provident Fund through your employer.”

The complete post can be checked at the following link

In short, the post encourages workers earning up to 25,000 a month to understand the applicable rules, check their eligibility, and proceed with EPF enrolment through their employers. Having a clear understanding of EPF and its benefits is vital to making the most of the scheme.

Also Read | Earn ₹25,000 a month? Check your EPF, pension and insurance eligibility

The salary figure range mentioned in the post should not, by itself, be treated as confirmation of eligibility. This is because coverage depends on the applicable EPF rules and regulations, as well as individual employment circumstances.

Disclaimer: EPF eligibility and benefits depend on applicable rules and individual employment circumstances. Employees should confirm their eligibility, contribution requirements and coverage with their employers or EPFO.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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