You earn up to ₹25,000? EPFO urges employees to enrol in EPF through employers to secure social security benefits

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged workers earning up to ₹25,000 per month to enrol in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) through their employers.

The statutory body, which functions under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, stressed the importance of social security coverage. It said enrolment can help secure pension benefits, life insurance cover of up to ₹7 lakh, provident fund benefits and wider social security protection.

In a post on X on October 19, 2026, EPFO encouraged eligible employees to make sure they are covered. EPF is a scheme that helps employees build retirement savings through regular contributions from both employees and employers, subject to the applicable rules.

The initiative aims to expand social security coverage to more workers. Employees who are eligible but not enrolled can check their status with their employers and seek clarity on the applicable EPF rules.

The new wage ceiling is effective from 17.09.2026, as detailed in the tweet; the primary aim, hence, is to encourage and spread awareness of the importance of EPFO, with special emphasis on helping individuals earning up to ₹25,000.

What did EPFO say in its latest post? The EPFO shared the following message on its official X account:

क्या आपका मासिक वेतन ₹25,000 तक है? आज ही अपनी सामाजिक सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करें! अपने नियोक्ता के माध्यम से कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि में नामांकन कराएँ। #ExpandingSocialSecurity #EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa

English translation: “Is your monthly salary up to ₹25,000? Ensure your social security today! Enrol in the Employees’ Provident Fund through your employer.”

The complete post can be checked at the following link

In short, the post encourages workers earning up to ₹25,000 a month to understand the applicable rules, check their eligibility, and proceed with EPF enrolment through their employers. Having a clear understanding of EPF and its benefits is vital to making the most of the scheme.

The salary figure range mentioned in the post should not, by itself, be treated as confirmation of eligibility. This is because coverage depends on the applicable EPF rules and regulations, as well as individual employment circumstances.