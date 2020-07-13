You have time till 30 Sept to rectify incomplete tax returns of last five years

CBDT said in a circular issued on Monday that taxpayers who have not verified the returns electronically filed in assessment years 2015-16 to 2019-20 can now do the verification either by sending the signed physical copy (ITR-V form) or by any of the five specified electronic methods till end of September. Since electronically filed return form is not signed by the filer, its verification by the taxpayer by other means is important as the return claims that the information given about taxable income is true.