You may not get the home loan interest rates spotted in the ad

Some of the banks adopted a stricter lending policy in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, increasing the credit score requirement and the risk premium. Bank of Baroda (BoB), for example, until July, offered lowest rates to those with a minimum Cibil score of 726. Now, to get the best rates, a score of 775 or more is needed. But due to the festival season, some lenders have started relaxing their eligibility criteria to pre-covid levels. “They have more clarity about the repayment capabilities of borrowers as the moratorium period is over. During the moratorium, even if borrowers didn’t repay the loan, RBI had asked credit bureaus not to classify them as delinquent, which made it difficult for lenders to assess applicants," said Mishra.