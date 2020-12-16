You may soon be able to buy insurance policy on WhatsApp

“WhatsApp has been working in collaboration with credible financial institutions and partners on pilots of micro-pension, micro-insurance and others, to ensure that every citizen has access to the critical financial services through their mobile devices. By the end of this year, buying affordable health insurance coverage from SBI General leveraging WhatsApp, will be a reality," the company during Facebook India’s inaugural flagship event—Fuel for India, which is highlighting the company’s commitment to contribute to India's growth story.