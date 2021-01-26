You may soon get standard individual annuity product Saral Pension

In this case, the annuity is first paid to the annuitant for life. After the death of the annuitant, if the spouse is surviving, the spouse continues to receive the same amount of annuity for life till his/her death. Subsequently, on the death of the spouse, the purchase price shall be payable to the nominee / legal heirs. However, if the spouse has pre-deceased the annuitant, then on the death of the annuitant, the Purchase price shall be payable to the nominee / legal heirs, as per the IRDAI guidelines.