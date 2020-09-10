You may still have to visit your bank branch for making high-value transactions

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar said the limits vary depending on the customer segment, the tool used for the transaction and the channel. “Some banks allow customers to transfer as much as ₹25 lakh while others restrict it to ₹10 lakh. For instance, one bank limits the maximum amount of funds that can be transferred via online NEFT transfer to ₹2 lakh, but allows multiple transactions for a total value of ₹25 lakh or the third-party transfer limit chosen by the customer," he said.