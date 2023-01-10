You might get a smaller tax refund this year

The tax credit for child and dependent care expenses, such as daycare, was increased to a total of $8,000 for 2021 but went back to the old limit of $2,100 for 2022. Those who took the maximum $8,000 credit (up to 50% of $16,000 in expenses for two or more children) last year and the maximum $2,100 credit (up to 35% of $6,000 in expenses for two or more children) this year are likely to see a much lower refund, Ms. Logan says.