You must comply with TDS rules when buying a property from an NRI seller

I am planning to buy a property from an NRI in India for ₹68.50 lakh. As a buyer, should tax be deducted at source (TDS) on the total sale value or the capital gains which the seller has communicated through his statement of account? I am taking 85% of the amount as home loan. How can I ask the bank to deduct TDS? Do I also need to share the challan number with the seller?

—Sarbjeet Singh Saggu

Under the India income-tax law, if the seller qualifies as a non-resident in India during the relevant financial year, the buyer is required to deduct TDS at specified rate (plus applicable surcharge and health and education cess) on taxable capital gain on sale of immovable property. The specified rate is 20% (plus applicable surcharge and health and education cess) in case of long-term capital gains (LTCG) and 30% (plus applicable surcharge and health and education cess) in case of short-term capital gains (STCG). Accordingly, you as a buyer is liable to deduct TDS and not the bank.

Any immovable property held for a period of more than 24 months is classified as a long-term capital asset (LTCA). In case of an LTCA, taxable capital gain will be net sale proceeds less indexed cost of acquisition (i.e. adjusted as per the Cost Inflation Index or CII) less indexed cost of improvement.

The seller is entitled to exemption in respect of LTCG tax under specified provisions of the India income-tax law, subject to fulfilment of attached conditions thereon.

Accordingly, it is important for the buyer to determine the taxable value of capital gains (LTCG or STCG) in the hands of the seller for TDS purposes, subject to any tax relief available under the applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. While computing the capital gains, the buyer also needs to evaluate whether the stamp duty value of the property exceeds 105% of the sale consideration. If so, there are additional tax implications for both the buyer and the seller. If the taxable amount of capital gain is nil, there will be no TDS implications.

There are penal consequences if there is a default in deposit of TDS. Thus, it is important that the residential status and the taxable amount of capital gain is calculated accurately. You may obtain an affidavit-cum-declaration for residential status and taxable capital gain from the seller.

Alternatively, you may request the seller to approach the income-tax officer to calculate taxable capital gain on sale of immovable property and/or obtain a lower or nil withholding tax certificate.

As part of TDS compliance on purchase of a property from a non-resident, you will need to do the following in consultation with your tax adviser: obtain a Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN); deduct TDS at an appropriate rate and deposit it with the income tax authorities within seven days from the end of the month in which the payment or credit has been made; file Form 27Q (withholding tax return) within 31 days from the end of the quarter (31 May for the quarter ending in March) in which the payment or credit has been made; and issue Form 16A within 15 days from the due date of filing the withholding tax return.

Sonu Iyer is tax partner and people advisory services leader, EY India.

Queries at mintmoney@livemint.com