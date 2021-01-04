You need to be really disciplined to resist the lure of short-term returns

In 1970, psychologist Walter Mischel conducted one of the most famous experiments in psychology called the Stanford Marshmallow Experiment. The test subjects, who were children between the ages of four and five, were individually brought into a room and a marshmallow was placed in front of them. The researcher would tell the child that he would leave the room for some time. The child could have the marshmallow, but if the child did not eat the marshmallow until the researcher returned, he or she would get an additional marshmallow as a reward. Some children gave into the temptation quickly. Some struggled for a few minutes but ultimately gave in. A few were able to resist long enough to earn their reward. The researchers tracked them for years. The ones who delayed gratification and waited to receive the second marshmallow ended up with better grades in school, lower likelihood of obesity, better social skills and did well on life’s other measures.

The temptation in investing

Do adults fare better in such situations? Well, the temptations are different, but many of us easily give into them. In investing, the strongest desire that we need to fight is to make quick short-term returns. A lot of investors enter the equity markets with the hope of making a fast buck. Investors especially come in when the market returns look good in the rear view mirror, believing the future holds the same. Suddenly a good company that can give 20% compounded returns looks dull, when the market is seeing a lot of micro-caps or penny stocks rising 20% in a day. These investors move their focus from business research to market timing. This doesn’t anyway yield good results in the longer term.

The primary markets get active during bull phases, and many investors apply for initial public offers or IPOs only to sell them on listing for a quick profit. Many don’t even understand what businesses the company owns. Prices become just numbers and the screen becomes a video game.

Why do we give in?

Apart from recency bias (described above) that affects decisions about short-term movements, here are some reasons why our principles turn frail in front of temptation.

Overconfidence: Generally, people are overconfident about their market timing ability, just like their driving skills. Imagine you are taking a long drive of 120km along with your friends. You take two cars. While you drive at the average speed of 60km per hour, your friend is going at 120km per hour. He obviously reaches early, boasts how easy it is and you are tempted to drive at a higher speed on the way back. Of course, rationally, doing that is dangerous and you may not reach your destination at all.

Hyperbolic discounting or present bias: The preference for “now" leads us to take decisions which satisfy us immediately. We don’t correctly value compounding returns in the long term. In fact, credit card or personal loan users often end up paying significantly high interest rates for instant gratification or immediate consumption.

Stress: Psychologists say we have two levels of thinking: system 1 (the spontaneous, effortless, reflexive system) and system 2 (the slow, deliberate, reflective system). System 2 checks the impulsive decisions of system 1. Under stress, system 2 is less capable of doing this. Hence, under stress, we may choose a high-calorie chocolate cake over a salad. The same happens in investing. When under stress on performance, we may choose to work on short-term returns.

False consensus effect: The assumption behind the confidence of making quick returns from an investment is that others will follow suit. “People tend to think others share their preferences… and want to jump ahead of the line before anyone else steals (their opportunity)," says economist Richard Thaler.

The lure of short-term returns is strong and takes a lot of discipline and effort to resist. Placing positive nudges in your investment process can help focus on the long term. The investment process should have tool like a checklist which help identify these biases and address them. One can also pre-commit to certain steps in investment to avoid taking impulse decisions in the hot state.

Nimesh Chandan is head, investment, equities, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

