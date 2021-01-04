You need to be really disciplined to resist the lure of short-term returns

In 1970, psychologist Walter Mischel conducted one of the most famous experiments in psychology called the Stanford Marshmallow Experiment. The test subjects, who were children between the ages of four and five, were individually brought into a room and a marshmallow was placed in front of them. The researcher would tell the child that he would leave the room for some time. The child could have the marshmallow, but if the child did not eat the marshmallow until the researcher returned, he or she would get an additional marshmallow as a reward. Some children gave into the temptation quickly. Some struggled for a few minutes but ultimately gave in. A few were able to resist long enough to earn their reward. The researchers tracked them for years. The ones who delayed gratification and waited to receive the second marshmallow ended up with better grades in school, lower likelihood of obesity, better social skills and did well on life’s other measures.