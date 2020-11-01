You need to have books of accounts if your business income exceeds 2.5 lakh

It is assumed that you are a tax resident of India, under the Income-tax Act, 1961. As per Section 44ADA of the Act, any resident taxpayer who is engaged in a prescribed profession (such as engineering, accounting and technical consultancy, among others) and whose total gross receipts do not exceed ₹50 lakh in the relevant financial year (FY) can offer the income from such profession to tax on a presumptive basis. The taxable income shall be presumed to be 50% of the total gross receipts during the FY from such profession or as the case may be, a sum higher than the aforesaid sum claimed to have been earned by the taxpayer.