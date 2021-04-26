You need to pay advance tax in four tranches

In case the income is in the nature of salary, for FY21, you would need to file ITR-1 or ITR-2 depending upon the income level and other prescribed factors. In case the income is in the nature of PGBOP, you would need to file ITR-3 or ITR-4 depending upon the facts of your case. Separately, do note that in the case of PGBOP, the requirement of maintenance of books of accounts, tax audit and GST may be verified separately.