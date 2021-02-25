You need to visit your bank lockers regularly. Know why

In case a locker has remained idle for long, the bank is required to send a notice to the locker holder advising him to either operate or surrender the locker facility. The bank needs to ask you to provide a written response regarding the reason for not operating the locker. If the reasons mentioned are genuine, that is, if you are a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or you were not in the city due to transferable job or any other genuine reason, then the bank can allow you to continue with the locker facility.