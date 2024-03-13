Money
You only need a fund where returns remain consistent: Freefincal's Pattabiraman
Anil Poste 7 min read 13 Mar 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Summary
- I have always been a believer in asset allocation throughout my investment journey, says Pattabiraman.
Prices of gold touched a record high recently. But that does not impress M. Pattabiraman, founder of Freefincal—a media organization dedicated to providing original analysis, reports, reviews and insights on mutual funds, stocks, investing and retirement, as per its website. “I have never considered gold in my portfolio because it’s an asset class based on fear; people run to gold in the fear that something bad would happen in the markets. I would rather prefer an asset class based on hopes, which is equity," says Pattu Sir, a name by which Pattabiraman is more popularly known in the investor fraternity.
