You only need a fund where returns remain consistent: Freefincal's Pattabiraman

Some people say that I got lucky because I had the opportunity to capture the upside of the markets in 2009. But that isn’t true since the investment was very less in comparison to what my capital is today. Because of the financial crisis that I was going through. I made the decision that I am going to plan for my retirement regardless of where the markets go, and I cannot be financially dependent on anyone ever again. From 2008 to 2013, my equity returns were almost nil but I continued investing. In late 2013, the markets shot up. This is when my portfolio started doing well; this is the power of consistently investing and staying in the markets.