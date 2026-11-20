What if you buy 22K gold jewellery today, only to discover a year later, when you go to exchange or sell it, that it is actually 20K gold? Even more concerning, the jewellery may carry all the required BIS hallmarks, yet you may still end up paying for more gold purity than you actually receive.

This is the concern behind the rhenium powder adulteration scam, which has recently come into the spotlight. Here is how the alleged scam works, why routine testing may fail to detect it, and what buyers can do to protect themselves.

What is the gold rhenium powder mix scam? Rhenium is a rare, silvery-white, high-density metal used in industrial applications, including jet engines. Its density is around 21 grams per cubic centimetre, compared with approximately 19.3 grams per cubic centimetre for pure gold.

This makes it possible to increase the weight of a gold mixture without proportionately increasing its actual gold content.

According to media reports, a Dainik Bhaskar investigation in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, exposed how this metal could allegedly be used to adulterate gold jewellery while escaping routine purity checks.

They traced the suspected supply to Shenzhen, China, where an agent reportedly claimed that his company manufactured rhenium powder specifically for mixing with gold and supplied it through dealers in several Indian cities. The agent claimed that up to 25% of the powder could be mixed with gold without detection through conventional testing methods.

To test this, the investigators procured 1 gram of rhenium powder through a Mumbai-based dealer for ₹5,000. They mixed it with 7.83 grams of 24-carat gold, taking the combined weight to 8.83 grams. The mixture reportedly tested as 24-carat gold.

A jeweller then added another 0.75 grams of alloying metal and made a traditional Rajasthani ornament weighing 9.58 grams, which was equivalent to approximately 20-carat purity. The ornament reportedly passed multiple purity checks at jewellery showrooms and testing centres.

A hallmarking centre also issued it a 22K916 hallmark, indicating 91.6% gold purity. A showroom's X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machine reportedly showed 93.7% gold, 5.39% silver and 0.90% copper, without detecting rhenium.

Why did the testing methods fail to detect the adulteration? Rhenium is a high-density metal. Mixing it with gold can increase the jewellery's weight without increasing its actual gold content. Common testing methods, such as touchstone and acid tests, may not always detect such adulteration.

X-ray fluorescence (XRF), commonly used to assess gold purity, also has limitations because it examines only the jewellery's surface. If the outer composition differs from the inner composition, the reading may not accurately reflect the purity of the entire piece.

In suspected cases of adulteration, advanced laboratory testing, such as elemental analysis or fire assay, may be necessary. Fire assay is a recognised method of accurately determining the gold content of a sample.

What key checks should buyers make when purchasing gold? Amitraj Kaushal, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, suggested the following precautions: