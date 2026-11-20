What if you buy 22K gold jewellery today, only to discover a year later, when you go to exchange or sell it, that it is actually 20K gold? Even more concerning, the jewellery may carry all the required BIS hallmarks, yet you may still end up paying for more gold purity than you actually receive.
This is the concern behind the rhenium powder adulteration scam, which has recently come into the spotlight. Here is how the alleged scam works, why routine testing may fail to detect it, and what buyers can do to protect themselves.
Rhenium is a rare, silvery-white, high-density metal used in industrial applications, including jet engines. Its density is around 21 grams per cubic centimetre, compared with approximately 19.3 grams per cubic centimetre for pure gold.
This makes it possible to increase the weight of a gold mixture without proportionately increasing its actual gold content.
According to media reports, a Dainik Bhaskar investigation in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, exposed how this metal could allegedly be used to adulterate gold jewellery while escaping routine purity checks.
They traced the suspected supply to Shenzhen, China, where an agent reportedly claimed that his company manufactured rhenium powder specifically for mixing with gold and supplied it through dealers in several Indian cities. The agent claimed that up to 25% of the powder could be mixed with gold without detection through conventional testing methods.
To test this, the investigators procured 1 gram of rhenium powder through a Mumbai-based dealer for ₹5,000. They mixed it with 7.83 grams of 24-carat gold, taking the combined weight to 8.83 grams. The mixture reportedly tested as 24-carat gold.
A jeweller then added another 0.75 grams of alloying metal and made a traditional Rajasthani ornament weighing 9.58 grams, which was equivalent to approximately 20-carat purity. The ornament reportedly passed multiple purity checks at jewellery showrooms and testing centres.
A hallmarking centre also issued it a 22K916 hallmark, indicating 91.6% gold purity. A showroom's X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machine reportedly showed 93.7% gold, 5.39% silver and 0.90% copper, without detecting rhenium.
Rhenium is a high-density metal. Mixing it with gold can increase the jewellery's weight without increasing its actual gold content. Common testing methods, such as touchstone and acid tests, may not always detect such adulteration.
X-ray fluorescence (XRF), commonly used to assess gold purity, also has limitations because it examines only the jewellery's surface. If the outer composition differs from the inner composition, the reading may not accurately reflect the purity of the entire piece.
In suspected cases of adulteration, advanced laboratory testing, such as elemental analysis or fire assay, may be necessary. Fire assay is a recognised method of accurately determining the gold content of a sample.
Amitraj Kaushal, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, suggested the following precautions:
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Always verify the authenticity of the jeweller and purchase jewellery from a trusted and authorised source.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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