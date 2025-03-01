You saved for retirement. Now comes the tricky part: Spending your savings.

If you are one of the dwindling few with a pension, you are ahead of the pack. The rest of us have to rely on Social Security. The bigger you can make your monthly check by delaying the start of benefits, the better off you will be. The size of the benefit rises 8% for each year you delay it beyond your full retirement age. The maximum benefit in 2025 is $5,108 a month for someone retiring at age 70. Your Social Security benefit is inflation-adjusted, so it will keep growing throughout your retirement.