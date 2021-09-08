You shouldn’t expect profits from these investments

A savings bank account, liquid fund or ultra-short term debt fund are the best avenues to build your emergency corpus. These options are low on risk and highly liquid. While a bank deposit is completely risk-free, the money will be right in front of you, which might tempt you to spend from it on things other than an emergency. A liquid fund or an ultra-short term debt fund takes care of this. It locks the money away from your sight, while providing liquidity of that a savings account.