You want to invest responsibly. Wall Street smells opportunity.
- Investors who hope to do good with their dollars are pouring money into ESG funds. Asset managers are eager to give them what they want—for a price.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Using your investments to cool a warming planet is one of the hottest ideas on Wall Street.
Low-carbon funds, which seek to invest more in companies that pollute less, are part of the boom in ESG—environmental, social and governance—strategies. On April 8, BlackRock launched its U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness exchange-traded fund, raising roughly $1.25 billion, the biggest first day in the nearly 30-year history of ETFs.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.