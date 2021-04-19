You will need to figure out residential status under Indian law

Further, effective FY2020-21 and onwards, an individual may qualify as a ‘resident but not ordinarily resident’ (RNOR) in India if the individual (i) is a citizen of India; (ii) earns total income (other than income from foreign sources) exceeding ₹15 lakh during the financial year under consideration; and (iii) is not “liable to tax" in any country or territory by reason of his/her domicile or residence. Furthermore, the term “liable to tax" is defined in relation to a person and with reference to a country to mean that there is an income tax liability on such person under the laws of that country for the time being in force and shall include a person who has subsequently been exempted from such liability under the laws of that country.