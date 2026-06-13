Your 10% salary hike isn't really 10% — here is what hits your bank account after tax and how NPS helps

A 10% salary hike may significantly increase gross income, but post-tax gains can be considerably lower due to deductions. Various income levels illustrate this impact, revealing hidden tax liabilities that erode take-home pay, especially for higher earners and around the rebate cliff.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published13 Jun 2026, 01:58 PM IST
Salary Increases Erode After Taxes: How to Maximize Your Post-Tax Gains
Salary Increases Erode After Taxes: How to Maximize Your Post-Tax Gains

A 10% salary hike may look like a big jump on paper, but the actual increase in your bank account can be much lower after taxes and deductions. Here’s a look at the breakup across income levels and how you can maximise your post-tax gains.

Let's understand with few different examples:

An employee earning 12 lakh annually receives an additional 1.2 lakh. Earlier, the employee did not have to pay any income tax. However, after the hike, the income becomes taxable. The employee pays 46,800 in taxes after marginal relief, following which, the actual take-home gain of only 73,200

Likewise, an individual earning 20 lakh annually who receives a 2 lakh salary hike would effectively take home about 1.52 lakh of the increase, after paying an additional tax of roughly 48,100.

At the 30 lakh salary level, a 3 lakh raise translates into a post-tax gain of roughly 2.06 lakh.

Also Read | Missed filing income tax returns for years? How to use ITR-U to clear backlog

Similarly, For individuals with annual salaries of 40 lakh and 50 lakh, the extra tax liability climbs to around 1.25 lakh and 2.82 lakh, respectively. And, their net gains from the salary hikes are reduced to approximately 2.75 lakh and 2.18 lakh.

There will be additional deduction as the EPF contribution increases as the salary amount increases.

When does a hike start getting seriously eroded?

The rebate cliff at 7 lakh is the most brutal inflection in the new regime — a 10,000 hike from 9.9L to 10.1L can result in a net loss in take-home because the 25,000 rebate under Section 87A disappears entirely. This is something most salaried employees never calculate until it hits them, explains Arijit Sen, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser, Co-Founder, Merry Mind.

“Beyond that cliff, the progressive erosion is steady: by 20 lakh, a 1 lakh hike delivers only around 75,000 in hand. At 50 lakh+, surcharge kicks in, and you are down to 69,000 or less. The uncomfortable truth is that at senior management levels, the government becomes a 30–36% partner in every increment you negotiate.”

At what salary does Corporate NPS become meaningful?

Although the new tax regime provides fewer avenues for claiming deductions, Corporate NPS continues to be one of the most effective tax-saving options for salaried employees. Under Section 80CCD(2), contributions made by an employer to an employee’s National Pension System (NPS) account qualify for a tax deduction and remain available even under the new regime. Both government and private-sector employees can claim a deduction on employer contributions.

The math here is straightforward but often ignored. Employer NPS contributions u/s 80CCD(2) are deductible outside the 1.5 lakh 80C ceiling — this is the key. But the deduction is calculated as 14% of basic salary, which means it scales with CTC structure, add Sen

Also Read | Atal Pension Yojana vs NPS: Key differences, benefits and who can choose which

“At a CTC of 10 lakh with basic at 40%, the employer NPS deduction is 56,000 — which saves roughly 16,000– 21,000 in tax depending on exact taxable income. Useful, but not transformative.”

  • The instrument becomes genuinely meaningful at 20 lakh+ CTC, where the absolute saving crosses 50,000 per year.
  • At 30 lakh CTC, you are saving 80,000+ annually — the equivalent of a mid-range SIP contribution being funded by what would have otherwise gone to tax.
  • At 50 lakh+, this crosses 1.4 lakh per year — substantial enough to change the conversation from "is NPS worth it?" to "why isn't my employer offering this yet?"

What is the ideal EPF–NPS mix for long-term tax efficiency?

  • For someone earning 10–20 lakh, EPF is the smarter anchor. The guaranteed 8.25% return is hard to beat on a risk-adjusted basis, and the tax slab is not high enough to justify the illiquidity trade-off of NPS (remember: 40% of NPS corpus is mandatorily annuitised at maturity, and that annuity income is fully taxable).
  • The optimal zone is 20–50 lakh, where a 50/50 split makes the most sense. Here, the 20–25% marginal rate makes the NPS deduction meaningfully valuable, and the equity exposure (up to 75% in NPS's active choice) compensates for the lock-in by providing inflation-beating growth on the non-annuity 60% corpus.
  • Above 50 lakh, the calculus shifts clearly toward NPS. At a 30% rate with surcharge, every rupee routed through employer NPS saves 35–39 paise in tax — that is compounding at the government's expense. The annuity tax problem at maturity is real, but it is a problem 20–25 years away at a potentially lower income level. Today's saving is certain; tomorrow's tax is uncertain.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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