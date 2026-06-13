Your 10% salary hike isn't really 10% — here is what hits your bank account after tax and how NPS helps

A 10% salary hike may look like a big jump on paper, but the actual increase in your bank account can be much lower after taxes and deductions. Here’s a look at the breakup across income levels and how you can maximise your post-tax gains.
An employee earning ₹12 lakh annually receives an additional ₹1.2 lakh. Earlier, the employee did not have to pay any income tax. However, after the hike, the income becomes taxable. The employee pays ₹46,800 in taxes after marginal relief, following which, the actual take-home gain of only ₹73,200
Likewise, an individual earning ₹20 lakh annually who receives a ₹2 lakh salary hike would effectively take home about ₹1.52 lakh of the increase, after paying an additional tax of roughly ₹48,100.
At the ₹30 lakh salary level, a ₹3 lakh raise translates into a post-tax gain of roughly ₹2.06 lakh.
Similarly, For individuals with annual salaries of ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh, the extra tax liability climbs to around ₹1.25 lakh and ₹2.82 lakh, respectively. And, their net gains from the salary hikes are reduced to approximately ₹2.75 lakh and ₹2.18 lakh.
There will be additional deduction as the EPF contribution increases as the salary amount increases.
The rebate cliff at ₹7 lakh is the most brutal inflection in the new regime — a ₹10,000 hike from ₹9.9L to ₹10.1L can result in a net loss in take-home because the ₹25,000 rebate under Section 87A disappears entirely. This is something most salaried employees never calculate until it hits them, explains Arijit Sen, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser, Co-Founder, Merry Mind.
“Beyond that cliff, the progressive erosion is steady: by ₹20 lakh, a ₹1 lakh hike delivers only around ₹75,000 in hand. At ₹50 lakh+, surcharge kicks in, and you are down to ₹69,000 or less. The uncomfortable truth is that at senior management levels, the government becomes a 30–36% partner in every increment you negotiate.”
Although the new tax regime provides fewer avenues for claiming deductions, Corporate NPS continues to be one of the most effective tax-saving options for salaried employees. Under Section 80CCD(2), contributions made by an employer to an employee’s National Pension System (NPS) account qualify for a tax deduction and remain available even under the new regime. Both government and private-sector employees can claim a deduction on employer contributions.
The math here is straightforward but often ignored. Employer NPS contributions u/s 80CCD(2) are deductible outside the ₹1.5 lakh 80C ceiling — this is the key. But the deduction is calculated as 14% of basic salary, which means it scales with CTC structure, add Sen
“At a CTC of ₹10 lakh with basic at 40%, the employer NPS deduction is ₹56,000 — which saves roughly ₹16,000– ₹21,000 in tax depending on exact taxable income. Useful, but not transformative.”
What is the ideal EPF–NPS mix for long-term tax efficiency?
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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