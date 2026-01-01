logoMint Money

Your 2026 financial calendar: Key dates, deadlines and decisions that will shape your finances

Shipra Singh
2 min read1 Jan 2026, 09:00 AM IST
One of the most important things to check early in the year is your tax planning and compliance.
Summary
Throughout the year, there are key financial actions and deadlines that can make a real difference to your tax savings, compliance, investments, travel plans and overall money health

Planning ahead is the smartest way to stay on top of your finances and achieve your goals. As 2026 begins, we bring our annual money calendar to help you lay out your action plans.

Throughout the year, there are key financial actions and deadlines that can make a real difference to your tax savings, compliance, investments, travel plans and overall money health.

One of the most important things to check early in the year is your tax planning and compliance. If you’ve opted for the old regime and will be claiming house rent allowance (HRA), donations and 80C deductions, ensure that you submit all supporting documents to your employer in January itself.

With the Budget on 1 February, it’s worth reviewing how any new tax changes affect your situation, especially when deciding between the old and new tax regimes before rushing into tax-saving investments.

Mid-March marks the final advance tax payment deadline, and by 31 March, you want to wrap up documentation and filings for the previous financial year. Completing these steps on time can help you avoid penalties and make the most of deductions available under Indian tax laws.

View full Image
Mint

For investment discipline, the first week of April (between 1 and 5 April) is the best time to make a lump-sum investment in Public Provident Fund (PPF), so your contribution earns interest for the full year. Senior citizens and others can also submit Form 15G/15H early to prevent unnecessary tax deductions on interest income.

April also brings cultural spending triggers such as Akshay Tritiya (19 April), traditionally associated with gold purchases. It’s a good reminder to strike a balance between tradition and financial prudence.

From 1 April, mandatory two-factor authentication will be required for every domestic transaction, including UPI, cards, wallets, and net banking. Small, contactless transactions will be exempt from this requirement.

Ensure your mobile number and email address are correctly registered and up-to-date with all your banks and payment providers, and because the new rules emphasize linking your accounts to a specific, trusted smartphone, ensure your primary device is secured and registered in your banking apps.

This is also a good time to run through a broader financial checklist: nominations across different bank accounts, investments, PF and other important financial products are updated, Will is up to date, and health and life insurance coverage are in line with your life stage.

June and July are the tax filing season. Start filing soon after 15 June once all TDS certificates and annual information statement (AIS) are updated. The tax department is tightening the noose on unreported foreign assets, so ensure that you declare them under Schedule FA.

Beyond taxes, investments and compliance, there are discretionary but indispensable expenses most of us bear now–travel. Booking flights, hotels and visas well in advance, especially for summer holidays and festive seasons, can meaningfully reduce costs and stress.

Small, timely actions, from reconciling TDS certificates to planning long weekends, can save stress, time and money. By weaving these milestones into your yearly routine, you turn what can feel like compliance chores into an organized financial rhythm for 2026.

