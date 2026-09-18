Your bank account isn’t necessarily frozen just because your KYC is overdue | here’s what can actually happen

If you miss a KYC update deadline, can your bank freeze your account immediately? Not necessarily! Under Reserve Bank of India rules, banks are required to send reminders to customers before taking action on accounts with incomplete KYC. So here is a look at what can happen.
KYC, or Know Your Customer, is a mandatory requirement for bank customers and helps lenders verify their identity, address and other details.
This ensures that the institution knows its customers and prevents the misuse of its services for money laundering, terrorist financing, or proliferation financing.
As per the rules, KYC is a mandatory requirement in India. Banks and other regulated entities must complete KYC when opening any account.
But if you miss one KYC requirement, it does not automatically result in a complete shutdown of the account.
The RBI’s framework provides for a phased approach.
“In case of non-compliance of KYC requirements by the customers despite repeated reminders by banks/FIs, banks/FIs may impose ‘partial freezing’ on such KYC non-compliant accounts in a phased manner,” the central bank has said.
This means customers could face restrictions on certain transactions or banking services rather than immediately losing access to all funds. The RBI also says customers can revive such accounts by submitting the required KYC documents.
Under the 2025 amendments to the KYC framework, banks must send advance notifications before KYC becomes due and additional reminders if the customer fails to update it after the due date.
The messages should also convey the consequences of non-compliance.
The RBI has separately clarified that an account becomes “inoperative” when there are no customer-initiated transactions for two years. Such accounts can be activated once the customer has updated their KYC information as required.
“For activation of inoperative accounts, the customer can update his/ her KYC information/ data at the home/ non-home branch of the RE. The banks shall activate the inoperative accounts, only after adhering to the KYC guidelines provided in the Master Direction on KYC,” RBI explained on its website.
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