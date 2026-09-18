Your bank account isn’t necessarily frozen just because your KYC is overdue | here’s what can actually happen

If you miss a KYC update deadline, can your bank freeze your account immediately? Not necessarily! Under Reserve Bank of India rules, banks are required to send reminders to customers before taking action on accounts with incomplete KYC. So here is a look at what can happen.

What is KYC? KYC, or Know Your Customer, is a mandatory requirement for bank customers and helps lenders verify their identity, address and other details.

This ensures that the institution knows its customers and prevents the misuse of its services for money laundering, terrorist financing, or proliferation financing.

What RBI Rules State On KYC? As per the rules, KYC is a mandatory requirement in India. Banks and other regulated entities must complete KYC when opening any account.

It is also required when a walk-in customer (without a bank account) makes transactions of ₹ 50,000 or more.

50,000 or more. KYC is also required for international money transfers. It may also be required if there is any doubt about the customer's details.

Additionally, it applies when banks sell financial products or process credit card payments above ₹ 50,000, the RBI rules state. But if you miss one KYC requirement, it does not automatically result in a complete shutdown of the account.

What RBI says about missing KYC? The RBI’s framework provides for a phased approach.

“In case of non-compliance of KYC requirements by the customers despite repeated reminders by banks/FIs, banks/FIs may impose ‘partial freezing’ on such KYC non-compliant accounts in a phased manner,” the central bank has said.

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This means customers could face restrictions on certain transactions or banking services rather than immediately losing access to all funds. The RBI also says customers can revive such accounts by submitting the required KYC documents.

Under the 2025 amendments to the KYC framework, banks must send advance notifications before KYC becomes due and additional reminders if the customer fails to update it after the due date.

The messages should also convey the consequences of non-compliance.

How to activate an inactive account? The RBI has separately clarified that an account becomes “inoperative” when there are no customer-initiated transactions for two years. Such accounts can be activated once the customer has updated their KYC information as required.