In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court said banks must inform customers properly, and give them due notice, before opening lockers.

The ruling was made in a case filed against the Union Bank of India. The petitioner claimed that the bank officials had opened the locker for which he had been paying the requisite charges, without informing him. He further said that when he went to claim the valuables from the bank, he was given only two ornaments, against the seven he had deposited in the locker. However, the bank contended that only two ornaments were found when the locker was opened before independent witnesses.

This was not the first case of dispute between a bank and a customer relating to the operation of a bank locker. Currently, there is no standard procedural guideline from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in relation to bank lockers.

Current RBI guidelines state that banks can open lockers in case its holder fails to operate the locker for over 1 to 3 years depending on the risk profile. This can be done even if the locker holder is paying rent. However, before opening the locker, the bank is required to give due notice to the locker holder.

RBI guidelines also allow the opening of lockers to return their contents to survivors, nominees or legal heirs in case of the death of the locker holder. However, there is no clear procedural guideline or law on the opening of the bank locker in case the survivor or nominee or legal heirs are not traceable. The RBI has left it to banks to frame their own policies relating to the opening of lockers and taking stock of inventory in consultation with legal advisers.

The Supreme Court has asked banks to come out with comprehensive guidelines in the matter within six months.

“There is an urgent need for the regulator to bring reforms in the banking sector. They must have a comprehensive law covering the quality of service, including bank locker operations. There are guidelines, but they are not mandatory, and hence not binding on banks," said Prof. Bejon Kumar Misra, an international consumer policy expert.

“Clear standard operating procedures should be laid out across banks, and customers should be made aware of these at the time of opening up of locker facilities," said M.S. Kamath, secretary, Consumer Guidance Society of India.

“Meanwhile, the consumer should pay rent on time and be vigilant and give correct address e-mail and mobile details to the bank so that they receive all communications from the bank on time," he added.

