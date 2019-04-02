Photo: Mint
Your best options to secure your family's health with a cover of 50 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2019, 06:39 PM IST Nilanjana Chakraborty

Most financial advisers and planners say that Indians are under-insured in terms of health cover. Some don’t consider it a necessity, some have too small a cover, while some depend only on the corporate cover that their employer provides. But if you plan to go further and buy adequate health cover for yourself, where would you start?

How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle with the plan your agent sells or are happy knowing you have bought the cheapest plan, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a ready comparison, we designed Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here:

