Your child wants a career reset? Here's a 3-step strategy to support the transition without derailing your finances

A child might want to become a doctor today or a lawyer tomorrow, only to ultimately settle, years later, on a career as a website designer or public policy expert. This change in interest and evolving focus calls for a layered investment approach by parents in their education funding strategy.

Sanjay Rahate, an internationally certified master career coach based in Mumbai, feels that Gen Z and Gen Alpha are moving toward creative fields such as animation, UI/UX design, and digital media, rather than traditional roles such as engineering and medicine.

He suggests that parents should test these interests against real-world, short-term projects and objective SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analyses to validate long-term viability before allocating major education funds.

Speaking about the importance of financial planning when it comes to career pivots, Rajeevan, a 49-year-old senior vice-president at Kotak Life Insurance in Kochi, opined that children often discuss career trends with peers and bring ideas home. Given this, openness about family finances is increasingly important. Children would then be able to make grounded, informed decisions if parents share finances transparently.

Three ‘C’s strategy Financial advisors have called for building layered investment portfolios to handle deviations arising from changes in child interest rates or plans.

Priya Sunder, co-founder and director at PeakAlpha Investments, said a child's exact career choice cannot be predicted 15 years in advance. She, therefore, advised that a portfolio be structured based on present value, adjusted for education-specific inflation.

But to manage pivots such as a child abandoning a course midway or switching streams, Sunder recommended building a framework around the '3 Cs'.

‘Core fund’, which is the non-negotiable base layer calculated using current degree costs, inflated to the year the child enters college based on what the parents can afford.

'Contingency buffer,’ which is an additional 15-20 percent of the core fund. This layer is built on top of the core fund to absorb price surges or course extensions.

And finally, a ‘choice layer’ that is a flexible, secondary wealth bucket designed specifically to fund career pivots, gap years, specialised certifications, or exploratory shifts.

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Sunder told Mint, "Literally, you're running a bit blind into the future. All you can do is create a certain fund for your kid and don't label it as anything; just say that this is something for my child to be used for whatever goal emerges."

She emphasised that parents must stress-test these layers annually to ensure that funding a late career pivot does not compromise their primary retirement security.