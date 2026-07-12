Your child's education can help you save tax: Eligibility, rules, limits for school and hostel fee exemption

School fees are one of the biggest expenses for many families, but the good news is that some education-related expenses can also help you save tax, provided you meet the eligibility conditions laid down by the income tax department.
Under this provision, employees can claim a tax exemption on children education allowance and hostel allowance received from their employer.
Separately, tuition fees paid for a child's education can also be claimed as a deduction under Section 80C. However, these exemptions and deductions are only available to those opting for the old tax regime.
The income tax rules 2026 have significantly increased the eligible exemption limits for children's education allowance and hostel allowance compared with the previous limits. Here's a look at who can claim these benefits, the revised limits, and the conditions that apply these education-related allowances.
The exemption limit and applicability of the education-related tax benefit under the latest income tax framework is as follows:
This deduction is specifically allowed for tuition fees only and does not cover payments such as development fees, donations, transport charges, or any similar expenses that are not eligible under Section 80C.
Taxpayers paying any fees towards the education of their children can claim tax deduction under Section 80C, given they meet the following criteria:
This deduction is not available for fees paid for part-time courses or foreign education. This benefit is also not available if a taxpayer is paying the school fees for themselves, spouse, siblings, parents or any other relatives.
To claim the exemption, salaried employees should submit the fee receipts issued by the school or educational institution to their employer while furnishing investment proofs and declare the details in Form 12BB.
If the exemption is not claimed through the employer during the financial year, it can still be claimed while filing the income tax return (ITR).
The due date to file tax return for most individual taxpayers, which include salaried individuals, pensioners, and those without business income, for the financial year 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is July 31, 2026.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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