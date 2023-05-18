Tax on foreign card spends: A bolt from the blue3 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Tax Collected at Source or TCS is similar to tax deducted at source in the sense that it is a tax deduction by a third party on your behalf
The government has brought credit cards under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 1 July. Even a dollar of foreign spending will attract a 20% tax — a departure from the current 5% tax on spending of over ₹7 lakh (credit cards excluded). Mint explains:
