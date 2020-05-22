Your credit score may drop as Cibil changes scoring method

Customers, however, don't need to worry about the drop in their scores. It will not lead to rejections by lenders. As Cibil has implemented a new scoring mechanism, the CIC has worked with its member banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to change their lending policies accordingly. "We have lowered our credit score requirement after adopting the new scoring mechanism. We analysed our portfolio to see the difference between the new and the old scores. Accordingly, we changed our lending policies," said a general manager—retail banking with a public sector bank, who didn't want to be named.