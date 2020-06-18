Your credit score may take a hit if card issuer lowers credit limit

If your credit limit was cut recently and you have an outstanding balance, your credit utilization will shoot up. Take an example of someone who had ₹4 lakh credit limit and has an outstanding balance of ₹50,000. The credit utilization ratio in this case was 12.5%. But if the issuer reduces the credit limit to ₹75,000 and the outstanding remains the same ( ₹50,000), the credit utilization rate will be 66.67%.