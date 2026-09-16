Your FD and debt fund may face the same tax, here’s what should decide where you invest

For investors choosing between bank fixed deposits (FDs) and debt mutual funds, taxation may no longer provide the clear advantage it once did. Both are generally taxed at the investor’s applicable slab rate. This means the decision now depends more on how much certainty an investor wants, how quickly the money may be needed and how comfortable they are with fluctuations in value.

The two products may both fall within the fixed-income bucket, but they work very differently. An FD offers a predetermined interest rate for a chosen tenure, while a debt fund’s returns depend on the bonds in its portfolio, interest-rate movements and credit conditions.

Rhishabh Garg, CEO, FundsIndia, said investors should not directly compare an FD interest rate with a debt fund’s historical return because the two numbers represent different things.

“An FD's rate is a contractual promise, fixed the day you book it, and it doesn't move regardless of what happens in the bond market afterward,” Garg said. A debt fund’s historical return, on the other hand, is backward-looking and reflects what happened to interest rates and credit spreads during that particular period.

A debt fund’s trailing one-year return can look unusually strong after a period of falling interest rates because bond prices generally rise when yields fall. Conversely, returns can look weak after interest rates have risen. Neither necessarily indicates what the fund will deliver during the investor’s next holding period.

FD certainty versus debt-fund flexibility For investors with a one-to-three-year horizon, the choice is less about tax efficiency and more about certainty versus flexibility, Garg said.

If the money is earmarked for a fixed and non-negotiable requirement within this period, the certainty offered by an FD may be more important than the possibility of a slightly higher return.

Investors who have some flexibility and are comfortable with fluctuations can consider short-duration or low-duration debt funds for this time frame, Garg said. Such funds can also offer easier partial withdrawals compared with breaking an FD prematurely.

“For someone in a higher tax bracket, arbitrage funds are also worth a look here,” he said. Arbitrage funds are taxed as equity rather than at the slab rate, although they carry their own risks and are not equivalent to FDs or debt funds.

Garg said the more appropriate comparison between an FD and a debt fund is the fund’s current portfolio yield-to-maturity (YTM) against the FD rate available today. Even this is only an approximation because the actual return from a debt fund will depend on how interest rates move and how the portfolio performs during the holding period.

Debt funds carry risks that FDs do not The biggest difference between the two products becomes visible when markets move.

Garg identified three key risks for debt-fund investors. These are interest-rate risk, credit risk and mark-to-market volatility.

Interest-rate risk arises because bond prices generally move inversely to market interest rates. When rates rise, bond prices can fall, putting pressure on a debt fund’s NAV. The impact can be greater in longer-duration funds.

An FD, once booked, is not affected by subsequent movements in market interest rates. The investor continues to earn the contracted rate for the agreed tenure, although the rate available when the deposit matures may be different.

Credit risk is another difference. Bonds held by a debt fund can face rating downgrades or defaults, potentially resulting in a loss for investors. An FD represents a deposit with the bank and is covered by DICGC insurance up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, subject to applicable rules.

Debt-fund investors also have to contend with mark-to-market movements. Even a well-managed debt fund can post a negative return over a short period because of movements in the prices of the securities it holds. An FD statement does not show such market-linked fluctuations because the contracted interest accrues according to the deposit terms.

Emergency funds need liquidity, not just returns Debt funds can have a role in an emergency corpus, but investors should be selective, Garg said. Liquid or overnight funds may be considered rather than credit-risk or longer-duration debt funds.

Many liquid funds also offer an instant-redemption facility, which can allow eligible investors to access up to ₹50,000 in their bank account within minutes. This can narrow the liquidity gap with a savings account.

However, Garg said this does not mean liquid funds should completely replace savings accounts. Amounts beyond the instant-redemption limit can take longer to reach the investor, and there is still a small amount of price risk.

A combination can therefore be useful, with some money kept in a savings account for immediate requirements and the balance spread across FDs and liquid or overnight funds depending on the investor’s liquidity needs.

How should investors divide money between FDs and debt funds? The allocation should depend primarily on when the money may be needed and how much fluctuation the investor can tolerate, Garg said.

If the timing of the requirement is unpredictable, investors should give greater weight to instruments that provide fast and friction-free access. Breaking an FD before maturity can involve a penalty, whereas a liquid fund can generally be redeemed without the same premature-closure process, subject to the scheme’s terms.

Investors who cannot tolerate even a temporary fall in the value of their money should give greater weight to FDs, Garg said.

Taxation is less important as a differentiator because both are generally taxed at the investor’s slab rate. However, there can still be a cash-flow timing difference. Debt-fund gains are generally taxed when units are redeemed, while FD interest is taxable as it accrues each year.