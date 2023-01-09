Your financial calendar for 20233 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 04:48 PM IST
- Note that the last date for furnishing the tax audit report is 15 January and that for verifying your belated/ revised ITR (income tax return) for FY21-22 is 31 January
NEW DELHI: The new year is here and so is Mint’s Financial Calendar 2022-23! If being more systematic about your personal finances is one of your new year resolutions, this calendar can come handy. It provides a checklist of important dates that you must watch out for, and things that you can do through the year to keep your personal finances in order.