Your financial calendar for 2023

May is a good time to build a tax-saving investment plan for the year. Also, review nominations across your financial accounts, and your health and life insurance needs. In June, it’s time to focus on tax again – for example, 15 June is the deadline for first advance tax payment for FY23-24. As per the Income Tax Act, any individual (excluding senior citizens not having any income from business or profession) with an estimated tax liability of ₹10,000 or more in a year shall pay taxes in advance in the form of advance tax. With the 31 July tax filing deadline also approaching fast, get your documents in order for this annual exercise.