Your fixed income portfolio to fetch higher potential returns

But there are good sides and not so good to every gainful transaction that we look at from the market perspective, However, in the case of futuristic fixed income, one will face the interest rate risk, inflation risk, may be liquidity risk. In the case of interest risk, as we have witnessed currently with FD rates rising from what it was last 2 years at 5.50 p.a. to some banks even offering 8.00% p.a. the interest rate will surely be a cause for worry because of price volatility that happens in the markets. Also, in the case of inflation if this outspaces the parked amount, the purchasing power will get affected.