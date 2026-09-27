Your gold or silver ETF holds physical bullion: Here's what SEBI's new vault rules mean for investors

Gold and silver ETF investors hold units in their demat accounts, while the physical bullion backing these units is stored in vaults.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved changes to its vault manager regulations to bring the storage of bullion underlying gold and silver ETFs under a broader common regulatory framework.
The changes were approved at SEBI’s 215th board meeting on Thursday. The regulator said the move is aimed at creating a common framework for vaulting services across different bullion-related instruments and strengthening safeguards around the storage and handling of physical bullion.
When you buy a gold or silver ETF, you do not receive physical gold or silver. Instead, you hold ETF units in your demat account, while the mutual fund scheme holds the underlying bullion.
That means the safety, storage, insurance, quality, and reconciliation of the physical bullion are important parts of the structure supporting the ETF.
Until now, SEBI’s specific Vault Managers Regulations, introduced in 2021, were primarily designed for gold underlying Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs). The framework covered areas such as registration of vault managers, safekeeping, insurance, purity checks, record-keeping and reconciliation.
Gold and silver ETFs were subject to the mutual fund framework for their underlying holdings.
“As the Indian bullion market continues to evolve with the growth of bullion-related instruments such as Gold and Silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and derivatives on bullion, a need was felt to review the existing framework,” according to SEBI.
SEBI has approved expanding the scope of the Vault Managers Regulations beyond EGRs. The revised framework will cover vaulting services for bullion underlying SEBI-specified bullion-related instruments, including gold and silver ETFs and bullion derivatives.
This means the same broad regulatory framework will apply to the physical bullion held across these different products.
For investors, the key point is that the rules governing the physical asset behind these products are being brought under a more uniform framework.
SEBI has made various amendments to strengthen requirements around how bullion is stored, protected, and accounted for.
SEBI will issue a consequential circular to operationalise the amended regulatory framework.
The amendments are focused on the custody and management of the physical bullion underlying these instruments, rather than changing the basic way investors buy, sell, or hold gold or silver ETFs.
“The strengthened framework is expected to enhance investor protection and confidence in SEBI-specified bullion-related instruments through improved safeguards,” as mentioned in the release.
For investors holding gold or silver ETFs, the significance is therefore less about a change in the product itself and more about stronger regulatory oversight of the physical asset backing it.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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