Your guide to getting an education loan4 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:17 AM IST
Banks may provide funding only for top colleges at lower interest rates, and with no collateral
Are you one of those students who have just gained admission to a college and are looking for an education loan? Here is what you should know about your eligibility for the loan, interest rates and where you can apply for such a loan.