Your guide to getting an education loan

Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, Leap Finance, and Shetty highlight some of key factors that banks consider while reviewing applications for education loans. Apart from the reputation and accreditation of the institute, the process involves reviewing the course – whether it is accredited or not; the collateral —whether the applicant has the ability to provide suitable and adequate collateral; and details about the co-borrower (parent / guardian)—their employment history and credit score. An education loan requires a co-borrower which can be the applicant’s parent / guardian. In case the student fails to repay the loan, the liability then vests with the co-borrower.

