Your HDFC Bank account will not be available for nearly 14 hours next week. UPI, ATM withdrawals to be impacted

HDFC Bank plans a system upgrade on July 13, 2024, to improve performance and customer experience. Limited service access will occur during the 13.5-hour window

Sangeeta Ojha
First Published10:36 AM IST
During this 13-and-a-half-hour window, customers will have limited access to certain services, HDFC Bank said.
During this 13-and-a-half-hour window, customers will have limited access to certain services, HDFC Bank said.

HDFC Bank will conduct a system upgrade on July 13, 2024. The bank is transferring its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new engineered platform to enhance customer experience for its large customer base of 93 million individuals and businesses nationwide. “This migration aims to improve performance speed, increase capacity to manage high traffic volumes, and enhance reliability and scalability,” the lender said in a statement.

During this 13-and-a-half-hour window, customers will have limited access to certain services, HDFC Bank said.

HDFC Bank's scheduled upgrade details:

Start: 3:00 AM on Saturday, 13th July 2024

End: 4:30 PM on Saturday, 13th July 2024

During this 13-and-a-half-hour window, customers will have limited access to certain services:

HDFC Bank's scheduled upgrade: Services Available

Net & Mobile Banking UPI: Available, except from 3:00 AM to 3:45 AM and from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

Bill Payments: Adding new billers and viewing existing ones.

Demat, Cards, and Loans: Viewing services only.

Mutual Funds: Redemptions, switching, viewing, and inquiries.

WealthFy Reports: Risk profile and systematic section management.;

HDFC Bank's scheduled upgrade: Services not available

All other NetBanking & MobileBanking services from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Cash Withdrawal:

Debit and Credit Cards: Withdrawals up to a restricted amount from any ATM.

The account balance was displayed at 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024.

Shop & Pay:

Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and UPI:

In stores: Limited transactions on swipe machines.

Online: Limited online purchases.

Card Management:

Hotlisting cards, PIN resets, and other card-related activities continue.

Merchant Payments:

Merchants can receive payments via cards, but updates for the previous day’s payments will be available after the upgrade is completed.

 

Also Read | Nifty Bank Index rises on HDFC Bank surge, gains over 1.3%
Also Read | HDFC Bank ADR rises 4% after lower FII shareholding lifts MSCI inflow sentiment
Also Read | HDFC Bank’s June FII shareholding drops below 55%, MSCI weight set to increase

Is July 13 a bank holiday?

The bank has chosen a second Saturday, a bank holiday, for this upgrade to minimize customer inconvenience. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly.

July 2024 bank holidays

In July 2024, banks throughout India will observe closures for 12 days, as outlined in the bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays encompass regional and state-specific observances and the regular second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

HDFC Bank stock price surges to all-time high following increased FII ownership

Indian stock market rose to record highs for the second straight session on Wednesday, led by top private lender HDFC Bank, which jumped to an all-time high in hopes of a likely increase in weight in a key global index.HDFC Bank rose 3.5% at the open, leading Nifty 50 gains. The lender is the heaviest weighted stock in both the benchmarks. Foreign institutional investors' shareholding in HDFC Bank in the June quarter dropped below 55%, data released on Tuesday showed, raising the likelihood of an increase in weightage in Morgan Stanley's MSCI indexes.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceYour HDFC Bank account will not be available for nearly 14 hours next week. UPI, ATM withdrawals to be impacted

Most Active Stocks

Federal Bank

180.80
05:35 AM | 3 JUL 2024
5.75 (3.28%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.75
05:35 AM | 3 JUL 2024
0.45 (0.27%)

HDFC Bank

1,788.70
05:35 AM | 3 JUL 2024
58.15 (3.36%)

Tata Steel

175.50
05:34 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1 (0.57%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Castrol India

231.75
05:20 AM | 3 JUL 2024
17.65 (8.24%)

M M T C

85.49
05:20 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.22 (7.85%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

945.90
05:19 AM | 3 JUL 2024
61.5 (6.95%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

227.15
05:20 AM | 3 JUL 2024
14.25 (6.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Money

    More From Popular in Money
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue