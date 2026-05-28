Your health insurance may not cover the full hospital bill: 7 hidden clauses policyholders often miss

As healthcare costs rise, understanding health insurance policies is crucial. Key factors affecting claim payouts include sum insured, room rent eligibility and co-payment clauses. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated28 May 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Key Factors in Health Insurance: Coverage, Costs, and Claim Payouts Explained
Key Factors in Health Insurance: Coverage, Costs, and Claim Payouts Explained

With healthcare costs rising steadily, understanding the fine print of a health insurance policy has become critical for policyholders. Industry experts explain the key factors that influence claim payouts, the policy features buyers should evaluate and the simple checks that can help minimise unexpected out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalisation.

What are key factors that influence how much of hospital bill is typically covered under a policy?

The extent to which a hospital bill is covered under a policy is primarily determined by the sum insured. The sum insured defines the maximum base coverage available under a health insurance policy. Additionally, factors such as room rent eligibility, sub-limits on specific treatments, capping on certain charges, deductible and co-payment clauses also impact the payout, point out Dr Santosh Puri, Head - Health Underwriting, TATA AIG.

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“If a policyholder opts for a room category higher than their eligibility, it can proportionately affect the entire bill, and they may have to bear the proportional difference in the bill on account of this.”

What are important policy features to review at time of purchase or renewal

When buying or renewing a health plan, it is imperative to assess key aspects of the coverage beyond the premium costs alone. Some of the most important things to evaluate are:

  • Room eligibility to ensure it suits their preferences,
  • Sublimits/capping on ailments/procedure, various cost-sharing mechanisms (such as copayment/deductible, etc.), non-payable items and waiting periods for pre-existing conditions or specified illnesses.
  • Another component, No‑Claim Bonus (Cumulative Bonus), which accrues for each claim‑free policy year and is available as an additional coverage amount once the base Sum Insured is exhausted.
  • Features such as the restoration of sum insured can also be valuable.

What are simple checks policyholders can do in advance to minimise unexpected costs during a claim?

To avoid unexpected expenses during hospitalisation, policyholders should take a few simple steps in advance. Being aware of key policy details can help ensure a smoother claim experience and reduce out-of-pocket costs, advises G Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance. Here are a few things to look at:

  • Know your coverage: Understand what your policy includes and excludes to avoid surprises.
  • Check room eligibility: Choosing a room beyond your limit can affect the claim amount.
  • Review co-pays and deductibles: These determine how much you will pay out of pocket.
  • Be aware of waiting periods: Some conditions may not be covered immediately.
  • Understand sub-limits: Limits on certain treatments can affect the final payout.
  • Consider add-ons: Extra covers can reduce deductions and improve coverage.

Being informed about your policy and taking timely steps can significantly improve your claim experience and minimise unexpected costs, he adds.

OPD benefits, add-ons explained: Which health insurance extras are actually worth it?

Health insurance is not a one-size-fits-all product. The relevance of features such as OPD benefits and add-on covers depends largely on an individual’s health profile, lifestyle, and frequency of medical usage, Srinivasan explains.

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“For individuals who require regular doctor consultations, diagnostic tests or medications, OPD (Outpatient Department) coverage can be highly valuable, as it helps manage routine healthcare expenses that are otherwise paid out-of-pocket”.

Similarly, add-ons become important when customers want to enhance their base coverage and reduce gaps in protection. For example:

  • Those seeking more comprehensive protection may opt for consumables cover to avoid non-payable expenses.
  • Individuals concerned about rising healthcare costs may benefit from a room rent waiver or restoration benefits.
  • Customers with specific health risks or family history may consider add-ons that expand coverage for critical or recurring conditions.

In essence, selecting OPD benefits or add-ons should be based on personal healthcare needs, age, medical history and financial comfort, ensuring that the policy provides not just hospitalisation cover but also supports overall health management.

“Features like OPD cover and add-ons are most effective when aligned with an individual’s healthcare needs. A customised approach helps customers go beyond basic hospitalisation cover and build a more comprehensive and practical health protection plan.”

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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