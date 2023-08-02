Your home loan EMIs to go up. ICICI Bank, Bank of India hike lending rates1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:50 AM IST
EMIs to increase as banks hike lending rates; ICICI Bank, PNB, and Bank of India revise MCLR rates effective August 1
The equated monthly instalments (EMIs) which have already increased significantly last May, will go up further as the banks have started hiking lending rates. Many borrowers are likely to feel the pinch of such an increase in EMIs.
