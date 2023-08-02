Your home loan EMIs to go up. ICICI Bank, Bank of India hike lending rates

Your home loan EMIs to go up. ICICI Bank, Bank of India hike lending rates1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:50 AM IST
EMIs to increase as banks hike lending rates; ICICI Bank, PNB, and Bank of India revise MCLR rates effective August 1
EMIs to increase as banks hike lending rates; ICICI Bank, PNB, and Bank of India revise MCLR rates effective August 1
The equated monthly instalments (EMIs) which have already increased significantly last May, will go up further as the banks have started hiking lending rates. Many borrowers are likely to feel the pinch of such an increase in EMIs.
The equated monthly instalments (EMIs) which have already increased significantly last May, will go up further as the banks have started hiking lending rates. Many borrowers are likely to feel the pinch of such an increase in EMIs.
ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of India have revised their marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) on loans . The revised interest rates are effective from 1 August, as per the bank websites.
ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of India have revised their marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) on loans . The revised interest rates are effective from 1 August, as per the bank websites.
The MCLR, or marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, is aimed to facilitate the calculation of the minimal interest rate for various types of loans that banks offer. In simple terms, it is the lowest rate at which banks are permitted to give loans to their customers. The benchmark one-year MCLR, is used to price most consumer loans such as auto, personal, and home.
The MCLR, or marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, is aimed to facilitate the calculation of the minimal interest rate for various types of loans that banks offer. In simple terms, it is the lowest rate at which banks are permitted to give loans to their customers. The benchmark one-year MCLR, is used to price most consumer loans such as auto, personal, and home.
ICICI Bank has hiked its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR). The new interest rates are effective from 1 August 2023, the lender noted on its website.
ICICI Bank has hiked its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR). The new interest rates are effective from 1 August 2023, the lender noted on its website.
Overnight 8.40%
Overnight 8.40%
One Month 8.40%
One Month 8.40%
Three Months 8.45%
Three Months 8.45%
Six Months 8.80%
Six Months 8.80%
One Year 8.90%
One Year 8.90%
Punjab National Bank has kept the MCLR rates unchanged for August month. The one-year MCLR is now at 8.60 percent for three years.
Punjab National Bank has kept the MCLR rates unchanged for August month. The one-year MCLR is now at 8.60 percent for three years.
Overnight 8.10%
Overnight 8.10%
One month 8.20%
One month 8.20%
Three months 8.30%
Three months 8.30%
Six months 8.50%
Six months 8.50%
One year 8.60%
One year 8.60%
Three years 8.90%
Three years 8.90%
Bank of India has hiked rates on select tenor. According to the Bank of India website, the one-year MCLR is now at 8.70 percent, and 8.90 percent for three years.
Bank of India has hiked rates on select tenor. According to the Bank of India website, the one-year MCLR is now at 8.70 percent, and 8.90 percent for three years.
Overnight 7.95%
Overnight 7.95%
1 Month 8.15%
1 Month 8.15%
3 Month 8.30%
3 Month 8.30%
6 Month 8.50%
6 Month 8.50%
One year 8.70%
One year 8.70%
Three years 8.90%
Three years 8.90%
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) in its June MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Since May 2022, the repo rate has already been increased by a total of 250 basis points in an effort to bring down inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) in its June MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Since May 2022, the repo rate has already been increased by a total of 250 basis points in an effort to bring down inflation.