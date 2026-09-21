Your mutual fund portfolio can become riskier while you do nothing, here’s what investors should track

Investors often assume that a mutual fund portfolio remains broadly unchanged as long as they continue holding the same schemes. But the risk of that portfolio can change significantly even when there are no fresh investments, withdrawals or switches.

Market movements can alter the balance between equity and debt, increase exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks, or make certain sectors and stocks account for a larger share of the portfolio.

Debasish Mohanty, MD & Chief Strategy Officer, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, said investors should therefore review their portfolio at an aggregate level rather than relying only on individual fund performance. A portfolio review once or twice a year can help investors check whether their asset allocation, concentration and overall risk remain aligned with their goals and investment horizon.

How your portfolio can become riskier without any changes "This is an important aspect of portfolio management that investors sometimes overlook. Holding the same schemes does not necessarily mean holding the same level of risk," said Mohanty.

Market movements are one of the simplest ways this can happen. If equities rise much faster than debt, an originally balanced portfolio can gradually become equity-heavy. Similarly, strong performance in mid- and small-cap stocks can increase their contribution to the portfolio's overall risk even if the investor has made no fresh investment.

The underlying portfolios of mutual fund schemes also change over time. Fund managers buy and sell securities within their mandates, while valuations, market capitalisation and sector exposure evolve.

There is also the risk of overlap. Two or more funds in an investor's portfolio may increasingly own similar stocks, creating an unintended concentration.

Outperformance can quietly increase concentration Concentration can rise simply because some sectors or stocks perform better than others.

"Suppose a particular sector goes through a prolonged period of strong performance. Even without fresh investment, funds with meaningful exposure to that sector may appreciate faster than others. At the investor's aggregate portfolio level, the exposure to that sector can therefore become much larger than originally intended," Mohanty said.

The same can happen with individual stocks. An investor may own several diversified funds, but if these schemes hold many of the same leading stocks, the combined exposure can be significant.

"An investor may own six or eight schemes and still have substantial exposure to the same stocks, sectors, market-cap segments or investment styles," Mohanty said.

This means the number of schemes should not be confused with the degree of diversification. Investors need to assess their holdings at the consolidated portfolio level.

How often should investors review their portfolio? For most long-term investors, a structured portfolio review once or twice a year can be a reasonable discipline, according to Mohanty. The purpose should not be to react to every market movement or short-term performance number, but to check whether the portfolio remains aligned with the investor's goals, time horizon and risk profile.

A review can also become necessary when an investor's circumstances change significantly, such as when a financial goal comes closer, income or liabilities change materially, or market movements substantially alter asset allocation.

Importantly, a review does not automatically mean changing the portfolio.

"Frequent action based on short-term returns can itself be counterproductive. The review should first establish whether there has been a meaningful change in risk or suitability; action, if any, should follow from that assessment," Mohanty said.

What should investors track? Investors do not need an excessively complicated dashboard to monitor portfolio-level risk. According to Mohanty, a few consolidated indicators can provide considerable insight.

Asset allocation: Check how much of the total portfolio is effectively invested in equity, debt and other asset classes, and how far this has moved from the intended allocation.

Market-cap exposure: Within equities, examine the combined allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks and whether it has risen materially.

Sector concentration: Check whether the portfolio has become heavily exposed to a particular sector.

Largest stock exposures: Look at exposure to individual stocks across all schemes, rather than fund by fund.

Portfolio overlap: If several funds own substantially the same securities, the investor may have less diversification than the number of schemes suggests.

Depending on the portfolio, investors can also examine volatility and drawdown. For debt funds, portfolio duration and credit quality can provide additional perspective.

"Investors should periodically ask not only, 'How have my funds performed?' but also, 'What does my total portfolio look like today, and is the risk I am carrying still consistent with my goals, investment horizon and risk appetite?'" Mohanty said.