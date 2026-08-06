Your next movie outing could cost a lot less. All you need to know about PVR INOX's new strategy

India's popular cinema exhibition company PVR INOX unveiled PVR INOX Smart Cinemas, a new and affordable concept for Tier III cities. Through Smart Cinemas, moviegoers can enjoy the same premium viewing experience at a cheaper rate. It offers the signature viewing experience with an innovative, capital-efficient expansion model, making the cinematic experience more accessible to audiences amid stiff competition from digital platforms.

What is new in Smart Cinemas The PVR INOX Smart Cinemas property will offer its signature movie-viewing experience, featuring 2K laser projection, immersive 7.1 surround sound, an economical food-and-beverage menu, well-maintained auditoriums and a welcoming environment.

Targeting emerging urban centres, Smart Cinemas will be launched through a capital-efficient FOCO (Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated) model, as per the company's official press note.

The new model aims to create long-term value for partners with 300 identified cities for the concept, starting from Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

First launch in Muzaffarpur PVR INOX SMART Cinemas will be launched at Muzaffarpur on 7 August.

PVR INOX ticket prices in metro cities vs Smart Cinema PVR INOX's Smart Cinemas claims to bring affordable movie ticket prices to smaller regions than metro cities. Ticket prices at flagship PVR INOX multiplexes in metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru typically range between ₹250 and ₹500 for regular shows. The ticket prices can even climb higher for premium formats. This is where movie tickets at Smart Cinemas will be priced around 30-35% lower, the company claimed.

For instance, big Hollywood releases such as Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Nolan's The Odyssey are typically priced between ₹350 and ₹700 for standard formats, with premium screens commanding rates above ₹1,000 in metro cities. Even regular Bollywood releases like Dhamaal 4 and Alpha witnessed regular-format tickets priced at ₹250-450 during peak hours in big cities. Going by PVR's claim, a 30% cheaper ticket for the same Hindi movies at Smart Cinemas could cost anyone less than ₹200. Not, just the tickets, the company says it also intends to launch affordable food and beverage options in its Smart Cinema, akin to PVR cafe in metros - which will further make movie outings more affordable.

It may be worth noting, ticket prices vary from film to film, and although the multiplex chain says its latest offering will lower prices by 30–35%, the official pricing has not yet been announced.

According to the press note, PVR INOX has signed six more PVR INOX Smart Cinemas properties, which are scheduled to open over the next nine months. The company is said to be in talks with developers to expand the format across several other markets.

Managing Director Ajay Bijli said in the statement, "For nearly three decades, PVR INOX has transformed the way India experiences cinema. With PVR INOX SMART Cinemas, we are building on that legacy by creating a cinema concept designed for India's fastest-growing Tier III cities. Across the country, aspirations are rising, and audiences are seeking the same world-class experiences that have defined PVR INOX. Our vision is to make those experiences more accessible than ever before, beginning with Muzaffarpur and expanding to new markets in the years ahead."