Your NFO investment checklist

The mutual fund investment industry is huge and varied with an option available for every kind of investor. In such a scenario, it is always advisable to be well researched before investing. For the ones who invest directly, the digitally savvy app investors have easy access to the information that is required. Mobile Applications/ Apps have built -in tutorials that provide guidance to investors. For the ones who are not the ‘do -it- yourself investors’ should definitely seek the advice of a financial expert. Invest wisely! It is your hard earned money after all!