Your nominee may be outdated: Check these financial accounts now to avoid family disputes later

When you open a bank account, invest in a mutual fund, buy an insurance policy or enrol in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), one of the first things you are asked to do is nominate someone. A nominee is the person designated to receive or claim the financial assets after the account holder's death.

However, if your nominee details are outdated, they could create unnecessary complications for your family later. That is why it is important to periodically review your nominee details to ensure they reflect your current wishes.

Marital status changed? Check your EPF nominee Marriage is one of the biggest reasons to review your nomination choice. Someone who nominated their parents when they started working may later want to include their spouse or children.

In the case of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), the previous nominee automatically becomes invalid after your marital status changes.

Similarly, divorce or separation from your spouse can also be a reason to revisit your nominee details, particularly if they were previously named as a nominee.

Birth or death calls for a nominee change The arrival of a child in your life can change your financial priorities. Though a nominee does not become the owner of the assets after the original holder's death, sometimes the legal beneficiary and nominee can be the same person.

Account holders must also note that if you fail to update your nomination after your existing nominee passes away, it can create unnecessary delays and paperwork for your legal heirs. This is because if an investor passes away before appointing a new nominee, the financial institution will no longer have a valid nominee on record to transfer the assets to.

Mutual fund nominations can be updated too Mutual fund investors can revise their nominee details as needed. Under SEBI's current framework, account holders can name up to three nominees and specify the share each nominee should receive upon their death.

A new nomination automatically replaces the earlier one. This is useful when marriage, divorce or other family changes alter whom you want to nominate.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in May modified the norms for nomination in single-holder demat accounts and mutual fund folios, with the revised rules coming into effect from September 1. 2026. Under the new rules, choosing a nominee becomes compulsory for investors, though they have the option to opt out of the process.

Check bank accounts and FDs too A bank nomination is not permanent as well. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allow account holders to cancel or change a nomination through the prescribed process. In the case of joint accounts, what happens to the funds may also depend on the account’s survivorship instructions and the surviving account holders.

So, don’t check only your primary savings account. Review the nomination details across savings accounts, fixed deposits and other bank deposits to ensure they reflect your current wishes.

A nominee is not the owner of the assets Many people are mistaken that the nominee automatically becomes the owner of the assets after the original owner's death. This is not true because a nominee only acts as the custodian of the assets, which are ultimately transferred to the rightful heir or family members.

Also Read | EPF nomination: Why updating your nominee after marriage is important

The final ownership of money in a bank account, mutual fund, or other assets is generally determined by a valid will, succession laws, and the rights of legal heirs, not merely by the nominee mentioned in the account.