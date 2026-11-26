Changing jobs, moving abroad or leaving an old Provident Fund (PF) account untouched can raise an important question: will your savings continue to earn interest if no fresh money is deposited for three years?

The answer may come as a relief to many salaried employees. An Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account does not automatically stop earning interest simply because contributions have stopped. In fact, under certain conditions, the balance can continue to grow until the member turns 58.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has explained the rules in a video shared on YouTube, including when an account becomes inoperative, when interest stops and how members can recover their money.

When does an EPF account become inoperative? Under Para 72(6) of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, an account can become inoperative in specific circumstances. These include retirement, permanent migration abroad, the death of a member and certain unsuccessful withdrawal transactions.

However, the three-year rule does not apply in the same way to everyone.

For employees who leave a job before turning 55, the accumulated PF balance continues to earn interest until they reach 58, even if no further contributions are made.

For those retiring at 55 or later, the 36-month waiting period begins from the last contribution. If the balance remains unclaimed after this period, the account becomes inoperative and stops earning interest.

For example, someone retiring at 58 can continue earning interest on their PF savings until the age of 61, provided the money remains unclaimed.

Four situations in which your PF account can become inactive Here are the circumstances in which EPFO may classify an account as inoperative:

Retirement: If an employee retires at 55 or above and does not withdraw the accumulated balance, the account can become inoperative after 36 months from the last contribution.

Moving abroad permanently: Members who settle overseas permanently and stop contributing to their EPF account may see it classified as inoperative after 36 months.

Death of the account holder: If nominees or legal heirs do not claim the deceased member's PF savings within 36 months of their death, the account may become inoperative.

Failed withdrawal: If a final settlement payment is returned because of an incorrect or closed bank account, the unclaimed money may remain with EPFO. If it remains unclaimed for 36 months, the account can become inoperative.

Has your PF account become inactive? You can still withdraw the money An inoperative EPF account does not mean the savings are lost. Members, nominees and legal heirs can still claim the money after completing the required verification.

The form depends on the purpose of the claim:

Form 19: For final withdrawal of the PF balance.

Form 13: For transferring an old PF balance to a current account.

Form 20: For nominees or legal heirs claiming the PF savings of a deceased member. How to reactivate an inoperative EPF account EPFO has outlined a process for members seeking to access old PF savings.

Check your UAN: Visit the EPFO Member Portal or UMANG app to check whether your Universal Account Number (UAN) is active.

Update your KYC: Ensure Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details are correctly linked. Check that your Date of Exit is also recorded.

Visit an EPFO office if required: Members without a UAN or those whose accounts are blocked for security reasons can approach an EPFO Field Office or attend a Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 camp for identity verification.

Complete employer verification: If the previous employer is operational, it must verify and link the KYC details within 15 days. If the employer has shut down or fails to complete the process, the EPFO Field Office can step in.

Submit your claim: Once the account is unblocked, members can file Form 19 for withdrawal or Form 13 for transfer. After approval, the money is credited directly to the bank account verified through KYC.

What EPF members should remember Leaving a job or stopping PF contributions does not automatically mean your savings stop earning interest after three years. The rules depend on your age and the circumstances under which contributions ended.