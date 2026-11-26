Changing jobs, moving abroad or leaving an old Provident Fund (PF) account untouched can raise an important question: will your savings continue to earn interest if no fresh money is deposited for three years?
The answer may come as a relief to many salaried employees. An Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account does not automatically stop earning interest simply because contributions have stopped. In fact, under certain conditions, the balance can continue to grow until the member turns 58.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has explained the rules in a video shared on YouTube, including when an account becomes inoperative, when interest stops and how members can recover their money.
Under Para 72(6) of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, an account can become inoperative in specific circumstances. These include retirement, permanent migration abroad, the death of a member and certain unsuccessful withdrawal transactions.
However, the three-year rule does not apply in the same way to everyone.
For employees who leave a job before turning 55, the accumulated PF balance continues to earn interest until they reach 58, even if no further contributions are made.
For those retiring at 55 or later, the 36-month waiting period begins from the last contribution. If the balance remains unclaimed after this period, the account becomes inoperative and stops earning interest.
For example, someone retiring at 58 can continue earning interest on their PF savings until the age of 61, provided the money remains unclaimed.
Here are the circumstances in which EPFO may classify an account as inoperative:
Retirement: If an employee retires at 55 or above and does not withdraw the accumulated balance, the account can become inoperative after 36 months from the last contribution.
Moving abroad permanently: Members who settle overseas permanently and stop contributing to their EPF account may see it classified as inoperative after 36 months.
Death of the account holder: If nominees or legal heirs do not claim the deceased member's PF savings within 36 months of their death, the account may become inoperative.
Failed withdrawal: If a final settlement payment is returned because of an incorrect or closed bank account, the unclaimed money may remain with EPFO. If it remains unclaimed for 36 months, the account can become inoperative.
An inoperative EPF account does not mean the savings are lost. Members, nominees and legal heirs can still claim the money after completing the required verification.
The form depends on the purpose of the claim:
EPFO has outlined a process for members seeking to access old PF savings.
After approval, the money is credited directly to the bank account verified through KYC.
Leaving a job or stopping PF contributions does not automatically mean your savings stop earning interest after three years. The rules depend on your age and the circumstances under which contributions ended.
Keeping your UAN active, updating bank details and maintaining nomination records can also make it easier to access your savings when needed.
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.
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