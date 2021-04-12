Your PF balance will earn interest for 3 yrs

The bank account linked to an employee’s UAN can generally be updated online through the following process: 1. Employee would need to login into the EPFO’s member portal; 2. Under ‘Manage’ tab, employee would need to select KYC option; 3. Under document type ‘Bank’, the employee would need to fill bank account details and save them; 4. The same generally needs to be approved by the employer online; and 5. Once approved by the PF office, the bank account shall be updated.