Your PPF, SSY, Post office deposits, other small savings schemes may get frozen by end of this month. Here is why1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Investors must submit their Aadhaar number by the end of September or risk having their investments in small savings schemes like PPF, SSY frozen
Investors of the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Post office deposits, and other small savings schemes must submit their Aadhaar number to the post office or bank branch by the end of this month. Missing this important deadline will result in getting their small savings investments frozen.