Your Question Answered: What are participating life insurance plans and their advantages?
Participating life insurance policies offer the advantage of participating in policy profits through bonuses or dividends. The bonus amount is calculated based on the sum assured and the bonus rate, providing higher payouts as profits increase.
Q. I'm a 30-year-old working professional and want to invest in life insurance policies. I have heard about participating life insurance plans and want to understand what advantages they offer. How are dividends calculated and paid out in a participating policy?
I would like to commend you for paying heed to the thumb rule of investment – “earlier the better". The other aspect that I firmly believe in is to ensure your financial portfolio is well diversified and reflects your risk profile. Participating in life insurance plans enables you to do both! At 30 years of age, the advantage you’d enjoy by investing in a participating life insurance policy is the financial head start it will provide.