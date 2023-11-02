Your Questions Answered: Does health insurance cover diabetes education and counselling services?
Health insurance should cover diabetes education and counselling services to empower individuals in managing their condition and making informed decisions for a better quality of life. These services are crucial for comprehensive diabetes care.
Q. I am 45 years old and I’m planning to purchase a health insurance policy. Do the policies cover diabetes education and counselling services to help manage the condition effectively? If so, what are the details and any requirements for accessing these services?
Health insurance policies often encompass a broad spectrum of healthcare services aimed at enhancing the overall well-being of policyholders. For individuals managing diabetes, access to comprehensive care is essential, and this includes coverage for diabetes education and counselling services. These services play a pivotal role in empowering individuals to effectively manage their condition, make informed health decisions, and improve their quality of life.